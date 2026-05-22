Karnataka: Group of youths assault BRIMS doctor, five arrested

<p>Bidar: A group of five youths assaulted the doctor serving at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) on Thursday night accusing him of negligence in providing treatment. The police officials have arrested all these youths. Dr Tukaram Machinder, who faced the attack, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. </p><p>The arrested youths are Aditya Krishnaji Gummal (21) of Tajlapur village in Bidar taluk, Vinod Basavaraj Koli (26) of Chambol village, Govind Keshavrao Chavan (28) of Benakanalli village, Mahadev Chatrabhuj Chavan (23) and Anil Dilip Kachhave (25) of Ahmedpur in Latur district of Maharashtra. Police officials said they have launched a search operation to arrest a few more people involved in the attack. New Town Station police lodged a case based on the complaint filed by the doctor.</p>.Five-month-old girl mauled to death by stray dog in Karnataka's Bidar village.<p>Vijay Singh Tukaram Chavan of Benakanalli village in Bidar taluk visited the hospital to get treatment for an injury after falling from his motorbike. Dr Tukaram Machinder, who was on duty, provided primary treatment and sent him for scanning. However, the scanning doctor asked the injured person's friends to get Medico-Legal Case (MLC) written on the referral letter from the doctor. When they approached the doctor, he maintained that such a recommendation was not required citing that the youth had sustained a minor injury. Enraged over this, the youths reportedly assaulted the doctor, accusing him of harassing the patient. The youths were reportedly in an inebriated state. </p>.'Depressed' BRIMS forensic dept HoD found hanging from window grills; suicide note recovered.<p><strong>Doctors stage protest</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the junior doctors from BRIMS staged a protest on Friday condemning the assault. Demanding strict action against the youths, they said that security in the hospital must be increased. BRIMS Director Dr Shantala Koujalagi, who visited the protest venue, said a letter would be written to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police urging them to step up security arrangements at the hospital. Stating that the attack on the doctor would not be tolerated, she assured that all measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. </p><p>The injured doctor Tukaram Machinder said a group of around 7-8 youths attacked him after hurling abusive language, even though he tried to convince them that a Medico-Legal Case recommendation was not required for a minor injury. "I had referred the injured youth for scanning after giving primary treatment. But, they misbehaved with me and started talking loudly with abusive language. Later, they severely assaulted me. I am deeply saddened by this incident," he said.</p>