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Karnataka: Group of youths assault BRIMS doctor, five arrested

The youths reportedly assaulted the doctor, accusing him of harassing the patient.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 11:32 IST
Karnataka NewsDoctorAssaultBidarBRIMS hospital

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