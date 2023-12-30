Karnataka guest lecturers reject govt sops, protests to intensify

Bengaluru: Agitating guest lecturers have rejected sops offered by the government and they will intensify their protest with a foot march starting January 1.

On Friday, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar announced an increase of Rs 5,000 in the honorarium for guest lecturers, a superannuation benefit of Rs 5 lakh, health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh and extra weightage during recruitment.

The Karnataka State Guest Lecturers' Association has rejected these offers by the government on the grounds that it does not fulfill their core demand: job security.

Guest lecturers have been protesting since November 23, which has impacted classes in government-run degree colleges.

Meanwhile, the Department of Collegiate Education has issued a circular directing guest lecturers to compulsorily report to duty from January 1.

But guest lecturers have decided that they will begin their foot march from the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on January 1 instead. At the rate of 20 km a day, they will reach Bengaluru for a big protest rally at Freedom Park.