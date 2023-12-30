Karnataka guest lecturers reject govt sops, protests to intensify

Bengaluru: Agitating guest lecturers have rejected sops offered by the government and they will intensify their protest with a foot march starting January 1.
On Friday, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar announced an increase of Rs 5,000 in the honorarium for guest lecturers, a superannuation benefit of Rs 5 lakh, health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh and extra weightage during recruitment.
The Karnataka State Guest Lecturers' Association has rejected these offers by the government on the grounds that it does not fulfill their core demand: job security.
Guest lecturers have been protesting since November 23, which has impacted classes in government-run degree colleges.
Meanwhile, the Department of Collegiate Education has issued a circular directing guest lecturers to compulsorily report to duty from January 1.
But guest lecturers have decided that they will begin their foot march from the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on January 1 instead. At the rate of 20 km a day, they will reach Bengaluru for a big protest rally at Freedom Park.
"The assurances made by the minister are a farce. Without job security, they don't mean anything," Association president Hanumanthagouda Kalmani said.
"One assurance is that we'll get Rs 5 lakh upon superannuation at 60 years of age. But due to the recruitment of assistant professors and transfers, workload decreases. Many guest lecturers lose jobs due to counselling. Before offering a benefit, the government must first provide job security up to 60 years of age," he argued.
Kalmani also pointed out that Siddaramaiah, when he was Leader of the Opposition, had urged the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai that guest lecturers must be made permanent. "Now Siddaramaiah is the CM. Why is he dragging his feet?" he said.
The Association further criticised the government's assurance on health insurance of Rs 5 lakh. "For this, the government will cut Rs 400 per month from our salary. We work for 10 months. Who will pay for the remaining two months? One leave per month is being talked about without full clarity. Many guest lecturers are unable to pay house rents and school fees for their children. The solution to all this is job security," the Association said.