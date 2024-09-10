Karnataka Guv sends confidential report to Centre

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sent a confidential report to the Union government on the political developments in the state after he granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.

The sources from Raj Bhavan said that in his report the governor has mentioned about the statements by various political leaders in the state over granting permission to prosecute the chief minister and also the intelligence report cautioning governor about the law and order situation.

Though it is normal for all governors to send monthly reports to the Centre about the law and order, political developments and administration in the state, this particular report by Gehlot seems to be important as it is a “special and confidential report” following the recent developments post the prosecution permission.