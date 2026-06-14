Karnataka: Halakki women behind Gokarna's green gold harvest

<p>Gokarna: Gokarna, which is renowned as a significant tourist spot, is now being recognised for organic vegetable cultivation. Veggies grown here have a higher demand compared to vegetables grown in other places.</p>.<p>Behind these vegetables, cultivated through purely organic methods without any use of chemicals, lies the hard work of women from the Halakki community. After the paddy harvest and until the onset of the monsoon, it is these women who cultivate a variety of vegetables and bring them to the market.</p>.No shortfall in supply of fertiliser to Karnataka, says Pralhad Joshi.<p>They begin work in the fields as early as 3 am. After watering the vegetable plants, the harvested produce is taken to the market the very same day. Before the sun grows harsh, they complete their sales and prepare for the rest of their daily chores.</p>.<p>“Hundreds of quintals of vegetables are transported every day to markets in Sirsi, Yellapur, Karwar and Hubballi. We mainly cultivate different varieties of leafy greens, brinjal, okra, bitter gourd, snake gourd, ivy gourd, pumpkin, cucumber and Mangalore cucumber/ Madras cucumber,” said farmer Savitri Gowda.</p>.<p>“There is a high demand for the green chillies grown here. Since they are less pungent, people prefer them for preparing buttermilk. The onions and tubers cultivated in this region are also in great demand. These two crops are transported by lorry-load even to distant Maharashtra. The sandy mixed soil of the fields in this area makes such cultivation possible,” Savitri explained.</p>.<p>“In Gokarna, roadsides serve as the main vegetable market. The market constructed by the gram panchayat is too small and lacks sufficient space for all vendors to sit. Even buyers do not have space to park their vehicles. Basic amenities remain a distant dream. A proposal had been made to establish a vegetable market on APMC land, but it could not materialise because the site is two kilometres away from the village,” a farmer said, highlighting the problems.</p>.<p><strong>Lack of storage facilities</strong></p>.<p>"Gokarna lacks warehouse facilities. There is no suitable place to store seeds and fertilisers, and there is no space at all to keep agricultural equipment. Most farmers in Gokarna hobli are small land holders. There is a shortage of staff in the Agriculture Department as well. Kumta, Kujalli, Mirjan and Gokarna hoblis together have only two agriculture officers. All others are outsourced employees. As a result, farmers are being deprived of essential information,” another farmer said.</p>