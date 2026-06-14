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Karnataka: Halakki women behind Gokarna's green gold harvest

They begin work in the fields as early as 3 am. After watering the vegetable plants, the harvested produce is taken to the market the very same day.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 01:19 IST
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Women sit on the roadside selling vegetables in Gokarna.
Women sit on the roadside selling vegetables in Gokarna.
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Published 14 June 2026, 01:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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