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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Hampi's elephant stable hosts International Yoga Day

At elephant stable, Patanjali Yoga Committee’s Venkatesh Vasi guided scores to do yoga.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 21:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKoppalhampiInternational Yoga Day

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