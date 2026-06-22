Karnataka: Hampi's elephant stable hosts International Yoga Day

<p>Several places in the district hosted 12th International Yoga Day at Puneeth Rajkumar district stadium, World Heritage Site Elephant Stable at Hampi and other places in the district, where scores took part by performing Yoga. </p>.<p>At elephant stable, Patanjali Yoga Committee’s Venkatesh Vasi guided scores to do yoga. ASI Assistant superintendent Devaraj, Museum Superintendent Ravikumar and others had taken part. </p>.<p>The event was jointly organised by the district administraiton, zilla panchayat, Ayush Department, Patanjali Yoga committee and other organisations. Additional Deputy Commissioner E Balakrishnappa, ASP G Manjunath, CMC president N Rupesh Kumar led the audience to perform yoga. </p>.<p>Speaking after inaugurating the event, ADC Balakrishnappa urged the gathering to inculcate yoga into their daily lives. This ensures a healthy living, he added. </p>.<p>CMC president N Rupesh Kumar stated that it is better to improve our lifestyle with yoga and Brahmakumari Eshwariya Vidyalaya’s Manasa spoke on the significance of meditation. On the occasion, a free plants were gifted. </p>.<p>Ayush officer Dr Munivasudevareddy, Ayurveda Doctors Association Dr B V Bhat and CMC Commissioner A Shivakumar were present. </p>.<p><strong>In Koppal</strong></p>.<p>Scores of students and people along with officials joined to celebrate International Yoga Day at the taluk stadium here on Sunday. MP Rajashekhar Hitnal, while addressing the gathering said that Yoga has the power to unite mind and body. </p>.<p>“The world celebrates World Yoga Day on June 21 and this is the matter of pride for every Indian. A gift by sages, today, the world has adopted into it,” he said. MLC Hemalatha Nayak credited PM Narendra Modi for striving to make the whole world celebrate Yoga Day. </p>.<p>Ayush officer Dr Y J Shiravara demonstrated yoga asanas. At Gavi mutt premises, hundreds gathered to perform yoga.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Yoga at over 40 places\nMore than 20 schools conducted mass yoga day at their premises to mark the International Yoga Day in the city. Yoga Day was also celebrated in sub-hail home guard office Indian Medical Association and about 40 other places in the district. </p>