Karnataka has become haven for ‘Jihadis’ under Congress rule, alleges Ashoka

Bengaluru: Opposition leader R Ashoka on Friday charged that Karnataka has become a haven for 'Jihadis' after Congress came to power last year.
Releasing a "charge sheet" against the ruling Congress here, Ashoka said that the incidents of killing Hindus and terrorism are on the rise after the Congress assumed office last year.
“Thursday’s incidence of Love Jihad in Hubballi is the latest example of how the Jihadist and Muslim fundamentalist elements are feeling safe in the state and this is not the first time. The other day, a Hindu youth raised the 'Jai Sriram' slogan in the city. But the fundamentalists were forcing him to raise 'Allahu Akbar' slogans. Yesterday again, actress Harshika Poonacha was also attacked by the same forces. But the ruling Congress was busy defending these forces,” he claimed.
Bangalore North BJP MP candidate Shobha Karandlaje alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state and Hindus were not safe whenever the Congress comes to power.
