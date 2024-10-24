Home
Karnataka: Hasanamba fest begins as doors of sanctum sanctorum open

The Hasanamba festival will be held from today to November 3. The devotees will be allowed 'darshan' (offer prayers) for nine days this year.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 08:16 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 08:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHassan

