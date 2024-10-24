Karnataka: Hasanamba fest begins as doors of sanctum sanctorum open

<p>Hassan: The annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava was launched by opening the doors of the sanctum sanctorum of Hasanamba temple, as per the tradition at 12:10 pm, on Thursday.</p><p>Nanjaraje Aras of the Arasu family cut the banana tree at 12:10 pm, which is the ritual that has been followed for several decades, after which the doors of the temple were opened.</p><p>District in-charge Minister K N Rajanna, Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt’s Siddalinga Swamiji, MLAs Swaroop Prakash, K M Shivalingegowda, MP Shreyas Patel, Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujitha and officers of the district administration were present.</p>.20 lakh people expected for annual Hasanamba jatra in Hassan.<p>The Hasanamba festival will be held from today to November 3. The devotees will be allowed 'darshan' (offer prayers) for nine days this year.</p><p>As the temple is open to the public only once a year, more than 20 lakh people are expected to visit the temple this year.</p><p>When the doors of the sanctum sanctorum were opened, the lamp that was lit last year, while closing the temple, was seen burning still. </p><p>As the sanctum sanctorum has to be cleaned, and painted and the presiding deity decorated, there will not be public darshan on Thursday. The people can have darshan from Friday. Tickets of Rs 1,000 and Rs 300 for special entrance are available and the devotees can book them.</p>