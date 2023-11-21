Karnataka HC allows 13 couples to use donor gamete for surrogacy

Citing the medical conditions of all the 13 women (one of them died while the hearing was still pending), the HC noted, “If the medical conditions quoted of all the 1st petitioners in these cases are considered on the bedrock of the provisions quoted hereinabove, it would clearly indicate that they are entitled to opt for gestational surrogacy. The Act permits; the Rules permit; (but) the Form appended to the Rules takes away the right of intending couple.”

Though the Court said the amendment was blatantly contrary to law, “(it) is not answering the challenge, as the challenge is pending before the apex court.”

Allowing the petitions in part, the HC directed the authorities that the petitioners are entitled to opt for surrogacy, “subject to them fulfilling all other conditions and requirements under the statute, except the one that is in the notification dated 14-03-2023.”