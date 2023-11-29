Karnataka HC allows DKS to withdraw petition challenging CBI sanction in disproportionate assets case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High court on Wednesday permitted Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to withdraw his petition/appeal challenging the sanction accorded to the CBI to investigate against him in a disproportionate assets case.
Senior counsels Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Uday Holla, appearing for Shivakumar, filed a memo along with the copy of the state government's order withdrawing the sanction accorded to the CBI by the then BJP government.
The counsel appearing for the CBI as well as BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has filed an intervening application, opposed the memo stating that it was illegal for the state government to withdraw consent since the FIR had been registered and substantial investigation completed in the case.
However, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit permitted withdrawal of petition/appeal, observing that there is no appeal challenging the withdrawal of consent.