Karnataka HC allows DKS to withdraw petition challenging CBI sanction in disproportionate assets case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High court on Wednesday permitted Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to withdraw his petition/appeal challenging the sanction accorded to the CBI to investigate against him in a disproportionate assets case.

Senior counsels Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Uday Holla, appearing for Shivakumar, filed a memo along with the copy of the state government's order withdrawing the sanction accorded to the CBI by the then BJP government.