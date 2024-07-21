Karnataka HC closes Pocso case 'in interest of girl, her kid'

The court further said, "To stall any emergence of such an ignominious situation, I deem it appropriate to accept closure of the proceedings and compounding of the offence in light of the fact that the victim would undoubtedly turn hostile and the conviction of the petitioner would become absolutely bleak. This court cannot shut its eyes to ground realities and permit the process in the criminal trial to conclude, as it is the process that generates agony till the end, which will completely mask the happiness of acquittal."