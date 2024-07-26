Karnataka HC denies advance bail to cop who 'misused Bitcoins worth Rs 850 crore'

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has denied anticipatory bail to a police inspector accused in the Bitcoin case.

The petition was moved by D M Prashanth Babu, who was the police inspector in charge of the Technical Support Centre in the Central Crime Branch (CCB). He is currently a deputy superintendent of police.

Justice M G Uma noted that the Cyber Forensic Analysis Report indicates that the contents of the Apple MacBooks of accused Srikrishna alias Sriki were transferred to Babu’s desktop in his chamber at the Technical Centre.