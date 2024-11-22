Karnataka HC denies anticipatory bail to Prajwal Revanna in sexual harassment case

He was arrested by the SIT on May 31 upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station. He was remanded to custody the following day.

Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in this year's Lok Sabha polls.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

The JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.

In the first case registered against him at the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan on April 28, Revanna is accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. He is listed as accused number two, while his father and local MLA, H D Revanna, is the primary accused.

The second case against Prajwal Revanna was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 1 after a 44-year-old former member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat accused him of repeatedly raping her.

The third case pertains to rape of a woman in her 60s from Mysuru's K R Nagara, who was also a domestic help. The victim's son had initially filed a kidnap case, alleging abduction of his mother, at the K R Nagar police station on May 2. In this kidnap case, the SIT had arrested Revanna, who is currently out on bail, and had questioned Prajwal's mother Bhavani, who has got anticipatory bail.