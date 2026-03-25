<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to return within a week the Lamborghini Huracan car to its owner, which was seized from Sahakar Nagar, Bengaluru.</p><p>Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this order while partly allowing the petition filed by H1 Car Care, an automobile body part dealer and the owner of the car. The court also quashed the case registered by the Yelahanka New Town police against the owner of the car.</p><p>The petitioner had stated that the car was purchased from Hoysala Automotives Pvt Ltd on September 1, 2025, at Rs 3,00,68,729. According to the petitioner, the car manufactured in 2021, was first sold to Harrsha Infra Cons Pvt Ltd in 2022 with temporary certificate of registration. It had sought permission to obtain permanent registration in Telangana. The car was returned to Hoysala Automotives without registering in Telangana and was used as a Demo Vehicle until the petitioner purchased it in 2025.</p><p>The petitioner claimed to have followed the due registration process with the Indiranagar RTO by paying all taxes. However, on February 7, 2026, Ranjith N, senior motor vehicle inspector, along with other officers entered the house garage of the petitioner and seized the vehicle without any prior notice. </p><p>On the other hand, the police contended that the owners of the vehicle forged documents and caused loss to the state. According to the police, the crime is registered for forgery and cheating and further investigation will be conducted against the RTO officials involved in the alleged crime.</p><p>The court while quashing the crime as against the petitioner noted that the acts of the senior motor vehicle inspector taking steps to seize the vehicle, despite being the complainant in the case, was not a proper conduct and could not be countenanced. The court further said that the state can proceed against the other accused involved in either forging or destroying official documents.</p>