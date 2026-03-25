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Karnataka HC directs authorities to return Lamborghini car seized from Sahakar Nagar to its owner

The court also quashed the case registered by the Yelahanka New Town police against the owner of the car.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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