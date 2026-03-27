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Karnataka HC directs ISEC to issue new advertisement for post of its director

The court noted that the minimum qualification and experience prescribed in the July 26, 2025, advertisement is contrasted with the qualification and experience approved earlier.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtISEC

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