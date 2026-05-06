Karnataka HC directs issuance of short validity passport to five-year-old girl to meet her grandparents in Australia

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Karnataka High Court orders short-term passport for a five-year-old girl to visit grandparents in Australia despite parental dispute.
Key points
• Court's ruling
The Karnataka High Court ruled that a minor's right to travel for family visits cannot be denied due to one parent's refusal to consent.
• Passport authority's stance
Passport authorities typically require consent from both parents for minors, but the court overruled this in exceptional circumstances.
• Case background
The mother sought a passport for her five-year-old daughter to visit grandparents in Australia during summer vacation, citing time-sensitive travel.
• Legal precedent
The court relied on an Allahabad High Court judgement recognising that rigid consent requirements can defeat a minor's legitimate rights in unavoidable circumstances.
• Conditions imposed
The passport was issued for eight weeks with the mother filing an undertaking that the child would return to India within the stipulated period.
Key statistics
Five years old
Age of the minor child
Eight weeks
Passport validity duration
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Published 06 May 2026, 15:46 IST