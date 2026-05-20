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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC directs release of revised minimum wages of Rs 3.65 crore to contractor

The petitioner had submitted a claim for the period April 1, 2016, till March 18, 2018, for the services of mechanized housekeeping contract labour.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtMinimum wages

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