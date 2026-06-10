Karnataka HC directs school to offer reinstatement with accommodation to teacher disabled while saving student

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed a private school to provide a formal written offer of reinstatement with specific reasonable accommodations set out by a teacher who became traumatically paraplegic after a fall while attempting to save a student at the school. </p><p>The teacher had set out specific reasonable accommodations in her affidavit such as a ground-floor wheelchair-accessible classroom, a disabled-friendly washroom, a transport allowance of Rs 15,000 per month, 15-minute breaks after every two periods, option to teach online on days when physically unable.</p>.Karnataka HC upholds BWSSB's right to lay sewage lines on private property.<p>“If the school accepts the offer of reinstatement within 30 days of receiving such offer, the school shall ensure her reinstatement with seniority counted from her original date of appointment,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said in his order while upholding Rs 10 lakh compensation awarded to Barnali Rout, who was working at PSBB Learning Leadership Academy, Jigani, Bengaluru.</p><p>Rout had joined the school as a teacher in 2008. On August 22, 2013, a class six student stepped out under the windowsill of the school building and threatened to jump off. The student feared action as she was caught changing her marks in some subject papers. While other teachers engaged the student in conversation, it is stated that Rout voluntarily attempted to go onto the windowsill to save the student but fell to the ground. The teacher sustained serious injuries, while the student too sustained injuries as she too fell on the ground.</p><p>On June 12, 2020, the State Commissioner for PWDs (Persons with Disabilities), Karnataka, passed an order directing the school to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation. Challenging this order, the school management contended that since it is a private institution, the State Commissioner for PWDs has no jurisdiction.</p><p>On the other hand, it was argued on behalf of Rout that the medical expenses incurred by her was over Rs 40 lakh. It was informed to the court that the school paid Rs 6 lakh towards the initial hospital bill and that Rs 10 lakh compensation awarded by the commissioner is modest and reasonable. It was further submitted that the school management turned down her request to continue her work with suitable accommodation.</p><p>Justice Suraj Govindaraj held that the State Commissioner for PwDs has power under section 80(b) read with Section 81 of the Disabilities Act to issue binding corrective directions against private establishments, including directions to pay compensation. “The direction of Rs 10 lakh is a conservative fraction of the teacher's documented expenses exceeding Rs 46 lakh; it is not arbitrary,” the court said.</p><p><strong>SOP for universal accessibility</strong></p><p>The court has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for universal accessibility, applicable to all government establishments, public commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, transport infrastructure, religious and cultural places, residential and housing developments etc. </p><p>The Chief Secretary / Principal secretary of Women and Child Development is directed to set up the State Accessibility Authority within six months to enable monitoring as well as enforcement of accessibility norms in all buildings.</p>