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Karnataka HC directs school to offer reinstatement with accommodation to teacher disabled while saving student

The teacher had set out specific reasonable accommodations in her affidavit such as a ground-floor wheelchair-accessible classroom, a disabled-friendly washroom, etc.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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