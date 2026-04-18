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Karnataka HC directs state not to change SSLC exam evaluation procedure

On the other hand, the government advocate submitted that the valuation for the SSLC examination will be conducted as per the circular prevailing as on today.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:11 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:11 IST
KarnatakaSSLC

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