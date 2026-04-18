Karnataka HC directs state not to change SSLC exam evaluation procedure

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government not to change the procedure of evaluation for the SSLC examination.</p>.<p>“The respondents (Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board) are directed to conduct the valuation of recently conducted examinations for SSLC as per the existing rules which were prevailing as on the date of the issuance of notification as to the examination for the academic year 2025-26,” Justice E S Indiresh said in his order.</p>.<p>It is also to be noted that, the respondent-state shall not change the procedure as to valuation without there being existence of the rules/circular issued on the date of issuance of the notification to conduct examination. </p>.SSLC: Karnataka invites suggestions, objections on 3rd language grading system.<p>This petition was filed by three students who had appeared for SSLC examination held between March 18 and April 2, 2026, seeking directions that the authorities be directed to follow the circular dated October 28, 2025. The petitioners raised apprehension about the recent statement by Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa about introducing grading system in the valuation of examination papers pertaining to the third language in the SSLC examination. On the other hand, the government advocate submitted that the valuation for the SSLC examination will be conducted as per the circular prevailing as on today.</p>.<p>“It is well-settled principle in law that, there shall not be any change in the rules of the game in the midway and implies stability or a strict adherence to the guidelines or rules issued at the time of starting of the game,” Justice Indiresh said, while disposing of the petition.</p>