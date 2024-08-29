Karnataka HC dismisses CBI plea to allow corruption probe against D K Shivakumar

Karnataka High Court on Thursday junked the plea filed by the CBI and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal challenging state's decision to withdraw consent for CBI probe into corruption allegations against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, reported LiveLaw.
The CBI had earlier alleged that Shivakumar, also state Congress President, amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2013 and 2018. He was a minister in the previous Congress government during this period. The FIR was filed by the CBI on September 3, 2020. Shivakumar challenged the FIR in the high court in 2021.
Published 29 August 2024, 11:21 IST