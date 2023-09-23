Karnataka HC enhances quantum of maintenance awarded to wife, nixes man's plea

Directing the apellant to pay maintenance of Rs 1.5 lakh per month to his wife as against Rs 75,000 awarded by the Family court, Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “When the husband is or has been in the realm of luxury lifestyle, the wife and the son, in the considered view of the Court, cannot be left in the lurch."

"If the husband has been leading a good life, the wife cannot be asked to lead a life which is lower than that of the husband that too taking care of the needs of herself and education of her son," he said, allowing the wife's plea for increasing the maintenance amount and dismissing the man's petition challenging the lower court order.