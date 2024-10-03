Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC grants conditional bail to Kenyan national who was arrested for allegedly carrying cocaine at KIA

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty also directed that the petitioner be sent to a detention centre.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 15:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 15:50 IST
KarnatakaCocaineKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us