Karnataka HC grants conditional bail to Kenyan national who was arrested for allegedly carrying cocaine at KIA

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted conditional bail to a Kenyan national who was arrested in September 2023 for allegedly carrying cocaine at the Kempegowda International Airport. </p><p>Justice S Vishwajith Shetty also directed that the petitioner be sent to a detention centre.</p>.Kenyan national held at Bengaluru airport for possession of cocaine worth Rs 30 crore.<p>The petitioner Caroline Agola Agengo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 14, 2023. On credible information, the officials had intercepted her at terminal-2 area on the night of September 11. The officials had seized 68 capsules, containing 1.015 kg of cocaine on her person and an additional 180 grams recovered from her rectum at the hospital.</p><p>The petitioner moved the high court after the trial court rejected her bail. The petitioner contended that she had been in custody for more than a year and that there was no compliance with Section 50 of the NDPS Act. Section 50 prescribes conditions under which search of persons shall be conducted. It states that the person about to be searched has the right to have the search conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer or a Magistrate and it is the obligation of the police officer to inform such person of this right before proceeding to search.</p><p>On the other hand, the NCB claimed that compliance with section 50 was not necessary as the petitioner was frisked by CISF staff at the airport. The NCB also stated that she is likely to flee from justice if she is enlarged on bail.</p><p>The court noted that compliance of section 50 becomes mandatory which prima facie appears to have not been done in the present case. The court also said that since the petitioner is a foreign national facing a crime under the NDPS Act, in terms of the judgement of the co-ordinate bench in the Babul Khan case, she is required to be detained in a detention centre until the criminal case registered against her is disposed of finally.</p><p>The trial court has been directed to inform the competent authorities to detain the petitioner in a detention centre in or near Bengaluru until the trial concludes. The competent authority may also impose restrictions on her movements by taking a bond with or without surety, as an alternative to enforcing prescribed or specific restrictions or conditions, with intimation to the court, Justice Vishwajith Shetty said.</p><p>The court has imposed conditions to the petitioner not to tamper with prosecution witnesses and to be present in court on all future hearing dates unless exempted by the trial court. The court also said that the petitioner’s passport shall be surrendered to the trial court and will remain in the custody of the court until further orders or until the case is disposed of.</p>