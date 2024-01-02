Karnataka HC: Holder's khata can be granted to people with life interest in properties  

Bengaluru: A holder’s khata can be issued to a person with life interest in a property, while a standard joint khata is applicable for legal heirs, the Karnataka High Court has ruled.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj made this statement while instructing the BBMP to review the application filed by the petitioner, seeking khata entry in her name.
The petitioner, Shanthamma, sought a khata for a property in Banashankari II Stage, Bengaluru, as per her husband’s will. The will granted life interest to Shanthamma, with the property passing to her three sons and a daughter upon her demise.
Despite her application, the ARO, Banashankari zone, rejected it on July 12, 2022, citing the need for a release deed from her daughter, who had objected to the request.
Shanthamma argued that due to the life interest in her favour, the khata should be issued in her name. She contended that her daughter’s objection, relevant only after Shanthamma’s passing, should not be a basis for the BBMP’s refusal.
The BBMP, however, cited inheritance laws and required documentation when relying on a will.
Justice Govindaraj noted that a life interest created in favour of a person does not by itself confer title on the property, but confers possessory right to enjoy the usufructs of the property during the lifetime of such person.
The court held that BBMP need not insist on a release deed from Shanthamma’s daughter.
“Since bifurcation is made in the nature of the khata to be issued, the question of release deed or otherwise would not arise. When a person claiming life interest satisfies the requirements thereof, a holder’s khata could be issued to such person,” the court said.
It further said, “In my considered opinion a person holding life interest is similarly situated to that of a lessee, of course with no obligation to make payment of any rentals, and there being no tenure, a person having a life interest would continue to be entitled to enjoy the possessory rights during the lifetime of such person.
“Applying the very same principles to the present case, I am of the considered opinion that insofar as a person holding a life interest is concerned, the corporation can always issue a holder’s khata in the name of such person holding a life interest, whereas a regular khata could be issued in favour of all the legal heirs, thus protecting the interest of all concerned.”