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Karnataka HC imposes Rs 25,000 cost on KKRTC over contradictory stand in accident case

The division bench noted that after a finding of culpability against its employees, the corporation cannot be permitted to contend that the deceased himself was negligent.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtBus accidentBus

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