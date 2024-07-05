Karnataka HC issues notice to SIT on ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in sexual assault case

On June 26, 2024, the special court for cases involving MP/MLA had refused bail in Holenarasipura case, citing strong and primary facie case against Prajwal. In this case, the complainant is a cook in a local women's hostel and also a distant relative of Bhavani Revanna.

The complainant had stated that Prajwal used to call her and her daughter through video call and also had tried to provoke her daughter by speaking about sexual aspects. She had left the job about four months ago and HD Revanna, another accused in this case, had ensured that she would be harassed by the local police.

The complainant had also stated that the officials suggested she beg Revanna’s mercy to come out of the mess. The complainant had filed the complaint after the obscene videos went viral.

“In short, it is noticed that the victim/Prosecutrix had lodged written information against the Petitioner herein (Prajwal) and it is corroborated by statement recorded under section 161 of CrPC which would indicate the existence of a prima facie case,” the special court had noted while rejecting bail to Prajwal.