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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC issues notice to state govt over petition challenging increase in minimum wages

According to the petitioners, any quinquennial revision of minimum wages ought to be reasonable and measured, restricted to an increase of 10 to 15 per cent as consistently done in the past.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtMinimum wages

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