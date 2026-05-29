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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC orders enquiry against police for charging husband with abetment to suicide in attempted suicide case

'Yet, in an astonishing display of recklessness or prosecutional haste, the crime is registered for abetment to suicide,' said Justice Nagaprasanna.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 16:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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