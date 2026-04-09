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Karnataka HC orders release of petioner held held for breach of promise of marriage, flags ‘misuse’ of BNS Section 69

The court observed that there is mushrooming of cases under BNS provision for breach of promise of marriage.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:32 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka High Courtmarriagepromise

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