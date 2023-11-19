Karnataka HC orders removal of encroachments around archeological site in Nagamangala

Bengaluru: Taking serious exception to the inaction of the authorities, the High Court of Karnataka directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya to follow up on the notices issued to unauthorized and illegal constructions around the Saumyakeshava temple in Nagamangala and remove them as per law.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit on Saturday ordered the Deputy Commissioner, Mandya to issue a public show-cause notice in Kannada and English newspapers within two weeks.