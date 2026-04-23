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Karnataka HC Orders Rs 75,000 monthly support to rape victim, grants conditional stay in case

The bench noted that the petitioner and the victim, aged 22 and 20 respectively, were in a relationship that evolved into intimacy, resulting in the birth of a child.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 18:40 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 18:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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