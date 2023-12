Karnataka HC orders to stop telecast of videos of disrobed victim

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on its own took cognizance of news reports about a woman being paraded naked after her son eloped with a girl who was to get engaged with someone else and has ordered all electronic media not to telecast any videos related to the incident.

On coming to know about their 18-year-old daughter eloping with the woman's son (aged 24), about 20 of her family members damaged the man's house at around 12.30 am on Monday in New Vantamuri village. They are then said to have dragged his 55-year-old mother, who was alone at home, outside, paraded her naked and tied her to an electricity pole.

The court also directed the Advocate General to submit a status report of the incident on December 14.

The Court took this step after noticing a photograph in one newspaper where the victim's face was blurred but it also showed electronic media videographing the victim's reactions.

"If any media house or its representatives has videographed the above interview of the victim during the visit of the Hon’ble Minister or any such interaction by the victim, this Court hereby directs not to telecast such an interview or interaction on any national or regional channel. It is further made clear that if already such an interview is displayed or telecast in the electronic media, henceforth, there shall not be any display or telecast of the same," the division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said in its order on Tuesday.