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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court permits removal of uterus from patient with mental health issues

Considering the nature of the serious medical, ethical and legal issues, the court appointed a multidisciplinary Medical Board at Vanivilas Hospital to independently evaluate the medical condition.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:19 IST
healthKarnatakaKarnataka High Courtmental health

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