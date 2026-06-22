Karnataka High Court permits removal of uterus from patient with mental health issues

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>has granted permission to a Bengaluru couple to have Total Abdominal Hysterectomy (removal of uterus) performed on their 23-year-old daughter having <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mental-health">mental health </a>issues. The girl is stated to be suffering from severe developmental and intellectual disabilities which substantially impair her ability to understand, manage and perform even basic activities of daily living. </p><p>The petitioners couple submitted various reports, including reports pertaining to Denver Developmental Screening Test (DDST), Denver Developmental Screening Test (DDST), indicating significant developmental and social adaptive deficits. It was submitted that though chronologically 23 years of age, their daughter’s cognitive, developmental and adaptive functioning remains severely compromised. It was submitted that despite attaining physical adulthood, she remains entirely dependent upon them for her daily needs and is unable to communicate effectively regarding her physical discomforts, medical concerns or menstrual difficulties.</p>.Mental health stigma, poor awareness keep Indian adolescents from seeking help: Review.<p>Considering the nature of the serious medical, ethical and legal issues, the court appointed a multidisciplinary Medical Board at Vanivilas Hospital to independently evaluate the medical condition. The Board, upon consideration of the opinions by all specialists, concluded that the patient is suffering from Global Developmental Delay associated with Moderate Permanent Intellectual and Developmental Disability, having an IQ of 36, and is also suffering from a seizure disorder. </p><p>“In exercising its parens patriae jurisdiction, the paramount consideration for this Court is the best interests of the person concerned. Having regard to the findings recorded by the Medical Board, the nature and extent of the patient's intellectual and developmental disabilities, her inability to independently manage menstrual hygiene, the recurring medical complications highlighted by the petitioners, the absence of any medical contraindication and the unanimous recommendation of the Medical Board, this Court is satisfied that the proposed procedure is intended to advance the welfare, health, dignity and best interests of (X),” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said, while directing the procedure to be conducted at Vanivilas Hospital.</p>.200 Namma Clinic doctors to get training on rare diseases in Bengaluru.<p>The court further said, “The Medical Board or such specialists as may be nominated by the Medical Superintendent shall monitor the patient's post-operative recovery and ensure that all appropriate follow-up treatment and medical support are provided. A brief report regarding the conduct of the procedure and the post-operative condition of the patient shall be placed before the Registrar General of this Court within a period of eight weeks from the date of the procedure.”</p>