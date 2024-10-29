Home
Karnataka HC quashes criminal proceedings against a pilot in connection with an aircraft accident

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that in the case at hand the complaint was not preceded by a sanction, as is necessary in law.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 15:02 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 15:02 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka High Courtcourt order

