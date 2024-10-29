Karnataka HC quashes criminal proceedings against a pilot in connection with an aircraft accident

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against a pilot in connection with an aircraft accident. </p><p>Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that in the case at hand the complaint was not preceded by a sanction, as is necessary in law.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan seeks interim bail, Karnataka HC to pass orders on Wednesday .<p>The petitioner Akash Jaiswal, a pilot by profession, sought to fly an aircraft 'VT-ETU Cessna C185', which belonged to Agni Aero Sports Adventure Academy Pvt Ltd at the Jakkur Aerodrome. At the time of take off, the flight veered to the left side and got toppled. The accident, occurred on April 17, 2022, was termed to be an aircraft accident due to the negligence of the pilot and on April 19, 2022, an FIR was registered at the Amruthahalli police station. The police filed the chargesheet and the court took cognizance of the offence under section 11 of the Aircraft Act.</p><p>Challenging the proceedings, it was argued that in the absence of prior sanction from the Director General of Civil Aviation in terms of section 12B of the Aircraft Act, the trial court could not have taken cognizance of the offence. The petitioner further claimed that the Aviation Department had conducted a Departmental Enquiry against him and exonerated him of the allegations which are identical to the criminal case.</p><p>After perusing the provisions of the Aircraft Act, Justice Nagaprasanna noted that as per section 11A of the Act, investigation can be permitted only if a complaint is registered with the previous sanction of the Authorities enumerated in section 12B of the Act. The court said that section 12B is unequivocal and mandates that no court shall take cognizance of any offence under the Aircraft Act without the previous sanction in writing by the Director General of Civil Aviation or Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security or Director General of Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau, as the case would be.</p><p>“..the admitted fact being the complaint not preceded by a sanction from the Authorities enumerated therein, the very registration of the FIR is contrary to law and permitting further trial in the case at hand merely because the police have filed their charge sheet and the Court has taken cognizance would undoubtedly become an abuse of the process of the law and result in miscarriage of justice,” the court said.</p>