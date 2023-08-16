Karnataka HC refuses to quash FIR against engineer accused of uploading defence secrets on dark web

It was submitted that the petitioner had compromised with the security of the nation and that it took about 18 months for the department to ascertain the involvement of the petitioner. The petitioner had argued that there was a gross delay in registering the case and also that he had done nothing that would bring him into the web of crime.

“Dark web is a sophisticated anonymous internet network used by both criminals and other individuals for manifold reasons, necessity to regulate the usage of dark web has become the need of the hour, as it provides anonymity, as the geo location is hidden.