Karnataka HC refuses to quash probe against digital gold app Jar, its director

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash investigations against Bengaluru-based startup Jar Gold Retail Ltd and its Director Nischay Arakalgud, observing that the allegations disclose serious and triable issues.</p>.<p>The company, which started as a digital gold app in 2021 with zero turnover, has grown to a turnover of Rs 4,000 crore. Koramangala police have registered a suo motu FIR after investors raised complaints. </p>.<p>The complaints called the Jar app "structurally opaque, legally unguaranteed and behaviourally manipulative and built on a culturally sensitive commodity — gold." </p>.<p>On January 16, 2026, police registered the FIR under the Banning of Unregulated Deposits Schemes (BUDS) Act. The probe was later handed over to the CID.</p>.<p>In their defence, the company argued in the high court that it was merely an online micro-saving and investment platform by way of an application and not a deposit scheme in terms of the BUDS Act. It further submitted that the transaction on the app does not amount to a deposit under the BUDS Act. It also argued that it had entered into an agreement with Brink's India Private Limited for gold storage and that all gold is stored in the Brink's vaults.</p>.<p>The court noted that the materials on record disclosed serious allegations, including that physical gold could not be traced when demanded, notwithstanding the assurances to the contrary. Police searches led to recovery of gold bearing the company's branding from the office-bearers' premises. </p>.<p>The court said that the absence of express regulatory supervision by bodies such as SEBI or the RBI over the purchase or storage of gold — in tangible form or digital avatar — does not confer upon such transactions a sanctuary beyond the reach of the <br />statute. </p>.<p>"Law is concerned not with the cosmetic garb in which a transaction is clothed, but with its intrinsic character and its economic substance. In the rapidly mutating landscape of cyber-enabled financial frauds, deception no longer adheres to the crude paradigm of cash deposits. It now assumes a subtler and more sophisticated forms — commodities, digital assets, gold-linked assurances and other alluring constructs designed to circumvent regulatory vigilance," Justice Nagaprasanna said.</p>.<p>The court further said: "The BUDS Act, being a remedial and protective legislation, was enacted precisely to arrest such ingenuity in evasion. To confine the expression money within the narrow confines of physical currency would become a pedantic and myopic construction, which would render the statute otiose in the face of evolving financial stratagems and defeat the very mischief it was designed to suppress. Therefore, a purposive, expansive and pragmatic interpretation alone would advance the object of the enactment and uphold the protective mantle to extend over unsuspecting deposits."</p>