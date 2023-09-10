Karnataka HC rejects husband's plea for restitution of conjugal rights

“The appellant-husband in his written statement and evidence has only denied the allegations of cruelty. However, he has not taken any stand with regard to using the signed cheques of the respondent-wife, which clearly goes to show that he has made her a scapegoat. He also made her face criminal proceedings initiated by his creditors. These acts have caused humiliation and mental cruelty, which have been properly pleaded and proved by her before the family court,” the bench said.