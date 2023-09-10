Karnataka HC rejects husband's plea for restitution of conjugal rights

A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka has upheld the decree of divorce granted to a woman on the grounds of cruelty, observing that the husband had made her a scapegoat by using her signed cheques to take loans for himself and caused humiliation by making her face criminal proceedings.
A division bench comprising Justices G Narendar and Vijayakumar A Patil also dismissed the husband’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights.
The couple got married in 2003 and was together till September 2012. The husband has a diploma in computer science while the wife is an MSc graduate. The wife moved the family court alleging harassment.
She alleged that the husband was addicted to gambling, betting, horse racing and alcohol. It was stated that when his earnings were not sufficient to meet his lifestyle and habits, the husband took loans to the tune of Rs 15-20 lakh by misusing the signed blank cheques belonging to her, and squandered the money on his bad habits. The wife stated that strangers started visiting their house demanding money and threatened that they would initiate criminal proceedings against her on the basis of blank cheques.
On the other hand, the husband denied all the allegations and claimed that his wife was rude and quarrelsome as she was not satisfied with his educational background. On April 6, 2017, the family court upheld the petition filed by the wife, seeking the dissolution of the marriage on the grounds of cruelty.
The division bench noted that the wife had corroborated the documentary evidence through oral testimony of witnesses, including herself, and also evidence tendered by her mother from which the husband had failed to elicit any adverse evidence in the cross-examination.
“The appellant-husband in his written statement and evidence has only denied the allegations of cruelty. However, he has not taken any stand with regard to using the signed cheques of the respondent-wife, which clearly goes to show that he has made her a scapegoat. He also made her face criminal proceedings initiated by his creditors. These acts have caused humiliation and mental cruelty, which have been properly pleaded and proved by her before the family court,” the bench said.