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Karnataka HC seeks govt reply on LPG shortage; hotels say 1,000 cylinders a day 'grossly inadequate'

There is an acute shortage of cylinders at least in Bengaluru, if not throughout the state.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsLPG cylinderKarnataka High CourtHotels

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