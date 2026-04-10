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Karnataka HC slaps Rs 1L cost on petitioners against minister’s statement on grading system for third language

The division bench initially imposed a cost of 50,000 payable to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. T
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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