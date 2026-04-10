<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has imposed Rs 1 lakh cost and dismissed a PIL seeking setting aside of School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s statement about introduction of grading system for the third language in the SSLC examination.</p><p>The petitioners contended that the statement was against public interest and derogatory. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha said the petition is filed for want of publicity.</p><p>The petitioners S Venkatesh and his wife H N Chandana, residents of Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, stated that the minister’s statement is extremely derogatory, and requested the court to exercise its extraordinary jurisdiction to quash the news item in the newspaper. </p><p>“We find this is really not a litigation in the interest of the public, but more an interest of seeking publicity. We accordingly dismiss the present petition,” the bench said.</p><p>The division bench initially imposed a cost of 50,000 payable to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. The advocate for the petitioner further submitted that the press statement is intended to do away with Hindi.</p>.Karnataka: Decision to roll out grading system for 3rd language draws flak.<p>At this stage, the bench observed that no such statement, about doing away with Hindi, appeared in the newspapers. “This statement is completely erroneous, and no such statement appeared in the newspaper. This establishes that the present petition is a motivated one maybe to seek publicity, the bench further observed while increasing the cost amount to Rs 1 lakh."</p><p>On March 29, the minister in a press statement said that SSLC students will not be awarded a score for the third language, instead will get grades. The minister said this was aimed at reducing pressure on students, many of whom fail in Hindi subject. </p><p>The minister had stated that over 7.5 lakh students opted Hindi as their third language. According to the petitioners, such a decision would seriously affect the children who have appeared for the SSLC examination this year.</p>