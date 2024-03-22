Karnataka HC stays probe against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje over cafe blast remarks

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed further investigation in a criminal case filed against BJP MP and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje over her statement during a protest in Bengaluru, where she linked a suspect in the Rameshwaram cafe blast here with Tamil Nadu.

The Election Commission Flying Squad initiated the case, which was registered under sections 123(3), 123(3A), and 125 of the Representation of People Act at Cottonpet Police station.

The sections refer to promotion of feelings of enmity or hatred between different classes of the citizens of India on grounds of religion, race, caste, community, or language.