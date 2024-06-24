Karnataka HC stays probe against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti over Rahul Gandhi video

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Monday stayed investigation against Youtuber Ajeet Bharti over his controversial video tweet claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had given a statement about reestablishing Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.
Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this order, directing the state public prosecutor to steer clear of the controversy over the publication.
The FIR was registered by the High Grounds police in Bengaluru based on the complaint filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) over Ajeet Bharti’s video.
In the video, apart from other issues, Ajeet Bharti had stated that Rahul Gandhi has claimed that they will remove Ram Mandir and reestablish the Babri Masjid. The case was registered for spreading false news and fabricated propaganda under IPC sections 153A, 504 and 505.
In his petition, Ajeet Bharti claimed that if the entire video is viewed, it is evident that he was merely referring to a statement made by a former Congress leader. It was also contended that the claims about the issue were already reported in certain national dailies.
Observing that it becomes a claim versus claim if the tweet is a result of certain newspaper reports, the court passed the interim order.
“The very title that it is fabricated propaganda is contrary to the records as the national newspapers had carried what was claimed as afore quoted. Therefore, till the SPP would steer clear of the controversy with regard to publication as aforementioned, no further investigation can be permitted against this petitioner,” the court said.
