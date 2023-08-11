Karnataka HC stays proceedings against Bineesh Kodiyeri

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed an order of ad-interim stay on the proceedings against Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of senior communist party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in the money laundering case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar passed the order.
It was contended that Bineesh is not an accused in predicate offence under NDPS Act and hence as per latest judgment of Apex Court in Vijay Madanlal’s case, a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot continue.
P Prasanna Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor for ED, argued that PMLA not only punishes the person who is an accused in the predicate offence, but also one who aids and assists in generation of proceeds of crime. Justice Chandanagoudar stayed the proceedings till next date as the case before trial court is listed on August 18, 2023 for framing of charges.
Bineesh was arrested on October 29, 2020, in connection with a NDPS and money laundering case filed by the ED. He was granted bail by the high court in October 2021.