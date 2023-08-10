Karnataka HC stays single-judge bench's ₹50 lakh-fine order against X Corp for two weeks

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the order of the single judge bench for two weeks against X Corp (formerly Twitter) insofar as the cost imposed, subject to depositing a part of the cost to the tune of Rs 25 lakh. The micro blogging site has challenged the order and the fine of Rs 50 lakh imposed by the single judge.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed this order, staying only the part of the single-judge bench order pertaining to the cost. The bench had said that the cost is payable to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within a 45-days period and if there is a delay, the petitioner has to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 per day.

X Corp had challenged the blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). In June 2023, the single-judge bench had imposed the fine on X Corp for not complying with the government’s directions and resorting to speculative litigation.