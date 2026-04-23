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Karnataka HC stays special court’s order directing registration of FIR against G Parameshwara

The counsel representing Parameshwara submitted that the special court was required to call for a police report before acting upon a private complaint.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtG ParameshwaraFIR

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