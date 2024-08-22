Karnataka HC stops Principal Secy of Housing Dept from officiating as 'Acting Chairperson' of state's RERA

The high court has restrained Naveen Raj Singh, Principal Secretary of the Department of Housing, from officiating as Acting Chairperson of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K- RERA) with immediate effect.

Justice R Nataraj passed this interim order in a petition challenging the May 22, 2024 order appointing Naveen Raj Singh as Acting Chairperson of K- RERA.

The court also said that the senior most member of K-RERA should continue to be the in-charge Chairperson until the vacancy is filled up by a fresh order of appointment in accordance with the Rules.

The court was hearing the petition filed by one V Srinivas, a resident of Bengaluru. At the hearing, K-RERA requested to implead in the petition.