Karnataka HC strikes down trial court order to provide home food to Darshan, other murder accused

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a trial court order to provide home-cooked food to Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa and other accused imprisoned in the Renukaswamy murder case. </p>.<p>Justice M Nagaprasanna ruled that though not prohibited for undertrial prisoners, home-cooked food can only be granted as per prison rules and that a medical advice must precede the order granting such facility. </p>.<p>“Medical advice must precede the grant of home-cooked food. Permission cannot be granted merely on request or as a matter of indulgence. The trial court’s order is legally unsustainable as it directed the grant of home-cooked food without prior medical examination or recommendation. Granting such concessions indiscriminately would create chaos in prison management, as other inmates would also be entitled to similar treatment,” Justice Nagaprasanna stated. </p>.Uniformity is integral to prison reform.<p>However, the court gave liberty to the accused to seek home-cooked food afresh, provided it was supported by medical advice and processed in accordance with the applicability of prison rules while bearing in mind the observations made by the Supreme Court while cancelling bail to the accused persons in the case. </p>.<p>The state government had challenged the trial court’s order directing the Bengaluru Prison superintendent to provide home-cooked food to Darshan, his female friend and co-accused Pavithra Gowda and others. </p>.<p>The trial court initially had given this direction considering the oral submission made by three accused. However, in the subsequent hearing, upon clarification sought by the prison authorities, it passed another order directing the authorities to provide home-cooked food to other accused in the case as and when the doctor advised. </p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Digital prison menu</span></p>.<p>Expressing concern over quality and adequacy of prison food, the court directed the state to implement certain measures to ensure periodical inspections in the prisons. </p>.<p>“The protection of human dignity does not cease at the gates of the prison. The prisoners though deprived of liberty are entitled to basic necessities, a caveat, in accordance with law,” said Justice Nagaprasanna. </p>.<p>The court has issued the direction for a digital publication of the prison menu. </p>.<p>“To safeguard the prisoners’ rights and to ensure transparency, I deem it appropriate to direct the digital publication of the prison menu at conspicuous places, and the establishment of a complaint mechanism enabling prisoners to report deficiencies in food quality, inter alia, if one is not in place already,” Justice Nagaprasanna said. </p>.<p>The court further said: “The medical officer or a designated dietitian shall conduct periodic inspection of the food prepared for the inmates and record their certification with regard to its quality, again intermittently. The state government shall issue a circular towards the procedure for the purpose of compliance with the <br />directions.”</p>