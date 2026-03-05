Menu
Karnataka HC strikes down trial court order to provide home food to Darshan, other murder accused

“Medical advice must precede the grant of home-cooked food. Permission cannot be granted merely on request or as a matter of indulgence."
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 02:17 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 02:17 IST
KarnatakaDarshan Thoogudeepa

