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Karnataka HC tells authorities told not to enforce Revised (CERC) DSM Regulations against petitioners

Justice K S Hemalekha passed the interim order in a petition filed by National Solar Energy Federation of India and others, including wind energy producers.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 21:35 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 21:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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