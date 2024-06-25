Karnataka HC to Chief Secretary: Issue circular to gazette notifications pertaining to denotification

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Chief Secretary to issue an appropriate circular at the earliest to ensure that all government orders denotifying the lands from acquisition and the subsequent orders rescinding such denotifications are duly published in the official gazette.
A division bench comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Ramachandra D Huddar also said that such orders should be made a part of the property records as well.
The division bench issued these directions allowing the appeal filed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The bench has remitted the matter pertaining to about 5 acres land at Challaghatta village for fresh consideration as to whether the lands are liable to be denotified from acquisition.
On September 29, 2010, the lands in question, which were sought to be acquired for the formation of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout project, were denotified. It was the contention of the BDA that the denotification was done without notice to them. On October 19, 2010, the denotification order was rescinded on the ground that BDA was not heard in the matter. However, the rescinding order was not gazetted.
On February 22, 2024, a division bench in another matter had upheld the BDA’s writ appeal and upheld the acquisition. In the present appeal, the BDA had sought similar relief and said that since the landowners were not consulted before rescinding the denotification, the matter can be remitted back for fresh consideration.
The division bench said that the orders that rescind the denotification too should be gazetted and duly publicized, so that the unscrupulous land owners would not prey the potential buyers on the basis of denotification and keeping them in darkness of orders rescinding the denotification.
“An argument to the contrary would imperil the interest of innocent buyers of the lands in acquisition which were otherwise denotified, but later there is a cancellation of such Denotification. All this being said, we are inclined to remit the matter to the government for the fresh consideration as to whether these lands should be excluded from the fray of acquisition inasmuch as denotification was issued without hearing the appellant-BDA and subsequently, the same was cancelled by the rescinding order that was made without hearing the land owner,” the bench said.
