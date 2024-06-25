Karnataka HC to Chief Secretary: Issue circular to gazette notifications pertaining to denotification

A division bench comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Ramachandra D Huddar also said that such orders should be made a part of the property records as well.

The division bench issued these directions allowing the appeal filed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The bench has remitted the matter pertaining to about 5 acres land at Challaghatta village for fresh consideration as to whether the lands are liable to be denotified from acquisition.

On September 29, 2010, the lands in question, which were sought to be acquired for the formation of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout project, were denotified. It was the contention of the BDA that the denotification was done without notice to them. On October 19, 2010, the denotification order was rescinded on the ground that BDA was not heard in the matter. However, the rescinding order was not gazetted.