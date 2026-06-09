Karnataka HC upholds BWSSB's right to lay sewage lines on private property

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka </a>has held that under the BWSSB Act, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has the statutory authority to lay and maintain sewerage pipelines on private properties, and landowners are not automatically entitled to compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.</p>.<p>"Such authority, however, remains subject to strict compliance with the statutory safeguards, including observance of procedural requirements, minimisation of injury, and payment of compensation for damage or injurious affection," Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.</p>.<p>The ruling came while disposing of petitions filed by two landowners seeking compensation for the use of their properties by the BWSSB.</p>.<p>One petitioner sought compensation for soil erosion allegedly caused to his land in Hennur village, while the other claimed compensation under the 2013 Act for the laying of sewerage pipelines on his land in Nagawara without his consent.</p>.BBMP cannot demand free land for road widening, says Karnataka HC.<p>The BWSSB derives its authority from Sections 39 (power to lay mains), 76 (prohibition on construction over sewers without permission), 77 (rights of user of property), and 92 (power to enter adjoining land in relation to works) of the BWSSB Act.</p>.<p>The petitioners argued that the incorporation of Section 127A, which provides a mechanism for land acquisition, indicates that whenever private land is required for laying water mains or sewerage pipelines, the land must be acquired in accordance with law. They contended that using private property without acquisition amounts to deprivation of property without authority of law.</p>.<p>Justice Govindaraj observed that mere restrictions on, or inconvenience to, a landowner do not amount to compulsory acquisition attracting mandatory acquisition proceedings and market-value compensation under the 2013 Act in every case.</p>.<p>He noted that acquisition ordinarily results in the transfer of title or extinguishment of ownership rights, whereas a right of user imposes only a limited statutory burden while preserving ownership with the landowner.</p>.SC backs Karnataka HC, says BMICP land acquisition ‘stands abandoned’.<p>"Sections 39, 76, 77 and 92 of the BWSSB Act confer statutory authority upon the Board to lay and maintain sewerage pipelines over, under, along or across private property without acquisition of ownership, where only a limited right of user is required. Such authority, however, remains subject to strict compliance with the statutory safeguards, including observance of procedural requirements, minimisation of injury, and payment of compensation for damage or injurious affection. Where the extent of interference substantially exceeds a limited right of user and effectively results in deprivation of the ordinary enjoyment of the property, the Board would be required to proceed under Section 127A," the court said.</p>.<p>In the present cases, the court directed the BWSSB to assess, determine and pay compensation, if any, to the petitioners for actual damage caused to their properties.</p>