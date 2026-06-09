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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC upholds BWSSB's right to lay sewage lines on private property

The ruling came while disposing of petitions filed by two landowners seeking compensation for the use of their properties by the BWSSB.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 02:18 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 02:18 IST
Karnataka NewsBWSSBKarnataka High Court

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