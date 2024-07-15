Karnataka HC upholds detention of Kolar man under Goonda Act

“The fear of law is diminishing; sensible sections of society live in anxiety and insecurity. Higher level of vigilance by the administration has become inevitable. As of necessity, a larger leverage has to be conceded to ensure peace and tranquility in the society. Measures like preventive detention are aimed at this. The criminal antecedents of detenues galore on record and they lend credence to the contention of state public prosecutor that his detention is inevitably ordered after exploring all alternatives,” the court said.