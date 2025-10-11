Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC upholds transfer of associate professor from UAS to VC Farm Mandya

The court held that the transfer of Jagannath Olekar was valid since VC Farm, Mandya, was part of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) at the time the transfer orders were issued.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 15:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 15:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us