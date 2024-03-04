Karnataka Health department issues heatwave advisory

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a public health advisory for the heatwave in the state.
Besides the general population, vulnerable populations including infants and young children, pregnant women, people working outdoors, people with mental and physical illnesses, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, and people coming from cooler to hot climates must take extra caution.
The advisory asks people to stay hydrated, use oral rehydration solutions (ORS), consume lemon water, buttermilk or lassi, and fruit juices with some salt added, and eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content. Besides wearing light-coloured loose cotton garments, it has advised people to cover their heads during exposure to direct sunlight and wear airy footwear. Generally, people have been asked to stay indoors and in well-ventilated, cool places as much as possible by blocking direct sunlight and limiting daytime outdoor activities.
Elderly or sick people living alone should be supervised and their health should be monitored on a daily basis, noted the department.
(Published 03 March 2024, 21:43 IST)