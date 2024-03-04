Karnataka Health department issues heatwave advisory

The advisory asks people to stay hydrated, use oral rehydration solutions (ORS), consume lemon water, buttermilk or lassi, and fruit juices with some salt added, and eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content. Besides wearing light-coloured loose cotton garments, it has advised people to cover their heads during exposure to direct sunlight and wear airy footwear. Generally, people have been asked to stay indoors and in well-ventilated, cool places as much as possible by blocking direct sunlight and limiting daytime outdoor activities.